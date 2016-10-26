Carolina QB Cam Newton, asked about 1-5, says he knows exactly what team needs to do

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton spoke to the media for more than 20 minutes Wednesday about his concussion and his mindset after a bye-week getaway.
But Newton isn’t planning any lengthy speeches this week to try to stir the Panthers from their 1-5 start. Newton says the time for talk is done.
“We don’t need no messages. We out of messages. We out of things that need to be said. We out of big, rah-rah speeches and everybody saying believe,” Newton said. “Man, listen – we gotta win. That’s it. If you don’t get excited about playing this game, then you can’t beat a dead horse.”
The Panthers will try to snap a four-game losing streak Sunday against Arizona (3-3-1) in a rematch of last season’s NFC Championship Game.
Newton called the Cardinals a great team, before saying the same of the Panthers despite their record.
“We’ve got a lot of young guys. We’ve got a lot of veteran guys that are extremely talented,” he said. “And we don’t need no rah-rah speech that somebody’s going to say, ‘Oh, man, it was because of this. It was because of that.’
“Nah. We know exactly what we gotta do, and that’s win.”
Newton then thanked reporters and left the room – a far different scene than his 90-second press conference following the Panthers’ 41-38 loss at New Orleans on Oct. 16.
Panthers coach Ron Rivera followed Newton at the lectern, and echoed his quarterback’s thoughts on letting actions carry the day.
“I think Cam did say it best: Enough talk, it’s about doing. I think that’s where the guys are,” Rivera said. “I do think enough has been said, enough has been written. This start to the season wasn’t what we all envisioned. None of the injuries are. But it’s all part of the game, too.”
