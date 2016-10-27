James Bradberry a gameday decision, but Panthers CBs may have suffered another setback

Although Carolina Panthers cornerback James Bradberry said on Thursday that his reps at practice are increasing, even he doesn’t know if he’ll play on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals (3-3-1).
Bradberry has missed two games with a turf toe injury suffered in the loss to Atlanta on Oct. 2.
“I wouldn’t say I was too limited today,” he said. “It’s a day-to-day thing. I get more reps every day, but I guess we’ll see where I am after tomorrow and then we will know. ...
“But I’ve felt good in practice. I haven’t been hesitant or anything. I’ve felt pretty good.”
Panthers coach Ron Rivera said in his post-practice news conference that Bradberry would probably be a gameday decision.
“The biggest thing with him is obviously his movement,” Rivera said. “He’s moving around pretty good but one thing that he really won’t get a chance to do is test it 100 percent. So we just have to make sure come Saturday morning when we get to our last walkthrough as to where we are with it, and Sunday we’ll make the final decision.”
Meanwhile, Rivera said that if all things remained equal, cornerbacks Daryl Worley and Robert McClain would start on Sunday.
“Daryl has done a nice job, he really has,” Rivera said. “And we know Robert is a steady player. Right now, if it was status quo, we’d go in with those two as the starters and we’d go from there.”
Rivera said Zack Sanchez and Leonard Johnson could also play, but Teddy Williams left the practice field with a trainer on Thursday afternoon. The Panthers’ injury report listed Williams’ injury as a knee issue.
“Teddy Williams came out to practice, we were getting warmed up and stuff like that and he kind of felt something,” said Rivera. “And so he went in to see (the athletic trainer) and they examined him. I’ll go see how he is afterward.”
