Carolina Panthers at a glance

Carolina Panthers
Coach: Ron Rivera
Key Stats
49 The number of points the Panthers dropped on Arizona last season in the NFC title game, a record against the Cardinals.
19 The number of transactions the Panthers have made at the cornerback position since rescinding Josh Norman’s franchise tag in April.
6, 12 The number of interceptions and sacks the Panthers have through six games. Arizona has nine interceptions and 20 sacks.
2002 The last time Arizona beat Carolina in the regular season.
Starting Lineup
Offense
WR
19 Ted Ginn Jr.
LT
73 Michael Oher
LG
68 Andrew Norwell
C
67 Ryan Kalil
RG
70 Trai Turner
RT
74 Mike Remmers
TE
88 Greg Olsen
WR
13 Kelvin Benjamin
QB
1 Cam Newton
FB
35 Mike Tolbert
RB
43 Fozzy Whittaker
Defense
LDE
95 Charles Johnson
LDT
98 Star Lotulelei
RDT
99 Kawann Short
RDE
94 Kony Ealy
SLB
54 Shaq Thompson
MLB
59 Luke Kuechly
WLB
58 Thomas Davis
LCB
24 James Bradberry
RCB
26 Daryl Worley
SS
20 Kurt Coleman
SS
33 Tre Boston
Special Teams
K
9 Graham Gano
P
8 Andy Lee
H
8 Andy Lee
PR
19 Ted Ginn Jr.
KR
19 Ted Ginn Jr.
LS
44 J.J. Jansen
KO
9 Graham Gano
Injuries
OUT: DT Vernon Butler (ankle), Michael Oher (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: CB James Bradberry (toe), DE Kony Ealy (illness), CB Robert McClain (hamstring), DT Paul Soliai (foot), DB Daryl Worley (concussion).
Schedule/Results
Date
Opponent
Result/Time
TV
September
8
At Denver
L 21-20
18
San Francisco
W 46-27
25
Minnesota
L 22-10
October
2
At Atlanta
L 48-33
10
Tampa Bay
L 17-14
16
At New Orleans
L 41-38
23
Bye
30
Arizona
1 p.m.
FOX
November
6
At Los Angeles
4:05 p.m.*
FOX
13
Kansas City
1 p.m.*
CBS
17
New Orleans
8:25 p.m.
NBC
27
At Oakland
4:25 p.m.*
CBS
December
4
At Seattle
8:30 p.m.
NBC
11
San Diego
1 p.m.*
FOX
19
At Washington
8:30 p.m.
ESPN
24
Atlanta
1 p.m.*
FOX
January
1
At Tampa Bay
1 p.m.*
FOX
*–Subject to change
Comments