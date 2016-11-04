Panthers coach Ron Rivera on time Cal Bears almost killed USC’s Trojan Horse at Coliseum

Former Cal Bear Ron Rivera does not have fond collegiate memories of the place his Carolina Panthers will play this weekend in Los Angeles.
“Collegiately, we didn’t finish as well as we would have liked,” he said. Cal went 0-3 against USC during Rivera’s time there.
“USC back in the day was pretty powerful,” he said. “We got smoked my freshman year.”
Cal was blown out by the Trojans in 1980, 60-7.
“Only thing I remember was the horse almost dying,” said Rivera. “What happens is, every time they score they run the horse around the track. Well, they beat us 60-7. So right about early fourth quarter, they scored again. And the freakin’ horse locked up on the far side of the track! So they had to bring out this trough of water to cool the horse down.
“It was a miserably hot day, plus the smog was at like plus-4, so not only was he hot but inhaling all that smog too. He locked up pretty good, they had to bring the trailer out and walk the horse into the trailer and drive him off.
“At least you can say we almost got the Trojan Horse.”
