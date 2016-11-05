Los Angeles Rams at a glance

L.A. Rams
Coach: Jeff Fisher
Key Stats
2 Defensive players who have been ejected from games this season. DT Aaron Donald was tossed from a Week 1 loss to San Francisco and DE Eugene Sims was ejected vs. Tampa Bay.
11 Career victories following the bye week for Jeff Fisher, who ranks third among active coaches behind Andy Reid and Bill Belichick.
28 Days since the Rams last played at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum. The Rams played at Detroit, then faced the Giants in London on Oct. 23 before last week’s bye.
30 Rams’ statistical rank (among 32 teams) in total offense. L.A. averages 307.6 yards a game, including 79.9 rushing yards, 29th in the league.
Starting Lineup
Offense
WR
18 Kenny Britt
LT
73 Greg Robinson
LG
76 Rodger Saffold
C
61 Tim Barnes
RG
69 Cody Wichmann
RT
79 Rob Havenstein
TE
46 Cory Harkey
WR
11 Tavon Austin
QB
17 Case Keenum
TE
88 Lance Kendricks
RB
30 Todd Gurley
Defense
LDE
95 William Hayes
LDT
99 Aaron Donald
RDT
90 Michael Brockers
RDE
94 Robert Quinn
CB
20 Lamarcus Joyner
MLB
52 Alec Ogletree
S
26 Mark Barron
LCB
22 Trumaine Johnson
RCB
32 Troy Hill
SS
25 T.J. McDonald
FS
31 Maurice Alexander
Special Teams
K
4 Greg Zuerlein
P
6 Johnny Hekker
KO
23 Benny Cunningham
H
6 Johnny Hekker
PR
11 Tavon Austin
LS
44 Jake McQuaide
Injuries
OUT: WR Nelson Spruce (calf). QUESTIONABLE: DT Michael Brockers (groin), G Jamon Brown (hand), DE William Hayes (ankle), CB Trumaine Johnson (ankle).
Schedule/Results
Opponent
Result/Time
TV
September
12
At San Francisco
L 28-0
18
Seattle
W 9-3
25
At Tampa Bay
W 37-32
October
2
At Arizona
W 17-13
9
Buffalo
L 30-19
16
At Detroit
L 31-28
23
N.Y. Giants
L 17-10
30
Bye
November
6
Carolina
4:05 p.m.
FOX
13
At N.Y. Jets
1 p.m.*
FOX
20
Miami
4:05 p.m.*
FOX
27
At New Orleans
1 p.m.*
FOX
December
4
At New England
1 p.m.*
FOX
11
Atlanta
4:25 p.m.*
FOX
15
At Seattle
8:25 p.m.
NBC
24
San Francisco
4:25 p.m.*
FOX
JanuaryFOX
1
Arizona
4:25 p.m.*
FOX
NOTE: * Time subject to change.
Comments