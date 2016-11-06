Starting center Ryan Kalil knew he wouldn’t play against Rams

Starting Carolina Panthers center Ryan Kalil was thrilled his team beat Los Angeles 13-10 Sunday at the Coliseum.
But he had to watch the victory instead of participate in it.
“I haven’t been back here in 10 years, so it’s been awhile,” he said after the game. Kalil is a Southern California alumnus.
“It was definitely a lot of memories, but at the same time, getting excited for the game and for my guys. Just going stir-crazy on the sidelines. I became a super Panthers fan.”
Kalil said he knew Saturday that he would not play against the Rams. The Pro-Bowler is recovering from a sprained shoulder.
“I had a good talk with coach (Ron) Rivera and (athletic trainer) Ryan Vermillion,” he said. “We’re working to get it better and we’ll see. I was fighting to try to get out in this game and it just wasn’t ready yet.”
Panthers safety Colin Jones also suffered a concussion during the game and did not return.
Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue
