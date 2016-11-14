Panthers place Andy Lee on IR, sign punter

The Carolina Panthers have placed punter Andy Lee on injured reserve, and have re-signed Michael Palardy to replace him, the team announced on Monday afternoon.
Lee injured his hamstring and could not punt throughout the second half of Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. His placement on injured reserve indicates that his season is over.
Palardy spent a brief stint with Carolina in the spring in a group of four other punters before the team ultimately traded for Lee. He was signed in April before being released in June, and was also briefly with both the Browns and the Falcons.
Lee ranked fourth in the league in punting average with 49.1 yards per game, and had 18 punts downed within the 20-yard line this season.
He is under contract for the 2018 season.
