Cam Newton wears cleats with ... animal tails on them?

Cam Newton’s cleats always draw the eyes of fans and reporters alike before games, but this week, many didn’t really know what they were looking at.
The Carolina Panthers quarterback wore gold and white animal-patterned Under Armour cleats with what appeared to be miniature foxtails attached to the heels before Thursday night’s matchup against the Saints.
Photos of the shoes instantly went viral on various media outlets, but Newton probably didn’t hear any of the chatter.
After all, his cleats were pretty loud.
