Carolina Panthers at a glance

Carolina Panthers
Coach: Ron Rivera
Key Stats
6 Greg Olsen moved past Heath Miller last week into sixth place among tight ends with 596 career receptions. Olsen ranks first among active TEs.
6 Players the Panthers have had in the concussion protocol since the start of the regular season, more than any team in the league. LB Luke Kuechly will miss Sunday’s game while in the protocol.
30 Sacks for the Panthers, who rank third behind Seattle and Buffalo (31 each). The Panthers have a league-leading 18 sacks the past four games.
Starting Lineup
Offense
WR
19 Ted Ginn Jr.
LT
74 Mike Remmers
LG
68 Andrew Norwell
C
66 Gino Gradkowski
RG
70 Trai Turner
RT
60 Daryl Williams
TE
88 Greg Olsen
WR
13 Kelvin Benjamin
QB
1 Cam Newton
FB
35 Mike Tolbert
RB
28 Jonathan Stewart
Defense
LDE
95 Charles Johnson
LDT
98 Star Lotulelei
RDT
99 Kawann Short
RDE
96 Wes Horton
SLB
54 Shaq Thompson
MLB
56 A.J. Klein
WLB
58 Thomas Davis
LCB
24 James Bradberry
RCB
26 Daryl Worley
SS
20 Kurt Coleman
SS
33 Tre Boston
Special Teams
K
9 Graham Gano
P
5 Michael Palardy
H
5 Michael Palardy
PR
19 Ted Ginn Jr.
KR
19 Ted Ginn Jr.
LS
44 J.J. Jansen
KO
9 Graham Gano
Injuries
OUT: DE Mario Addison (foot), C Ryan Kalil (shoulder), LB Luke Kuechly (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: S Tre Boston (ankle), C Gino Gradkowski (knee), CB Leonard Johnson (chest), S Colin Jones (concussion), LB A.J. Klein (concussion).
Schedule/Results
Date
Opponent
Result/Time
TV
September
8
At Denver
L 21-20
18
San Francisco
W 46-27
25
Minnesota
L 22-10
October
2
At Atlanta
L 48-33
10
Tampa Bay
L 17-14
16
At New Orleans
L 41-38
23
Bye
30
Arizona
W 30-20
November
6
At Los Angeles
W 13-10
13
Kansas City
L 20-17
17
New Orleans
W 23-20
27
At Oakland
4:25 p.m.
CBS
December
4
At Seattle
8:30 p.m.
NBC
11
San Diego
1 p.m.*
FOX
19
At Washington
8:30 p.m.
ESPN
24
Atlanta
1 p.m.*
FOX
January
1
At Tampa Bay
1 p.m.*
FOX
*–Subject to change
Comments