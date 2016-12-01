Cam Newton on Richard Sherman’s comments: Season has ‘nothing to do with karma’

Richard Sherman thinks karma bites, but Cam Newton sure won’t in return.
Sherman, the sharp and notoriously outspoken corner for the Seattle Seahawks, told Seattle reporters this week that the Panthers’ 4-7 season was “karma” for Newton, Carolina’s quarterback, grabbing a “12th man” flag and crumpling it after beating the Seahawks 31-24 in the divisional playoff game in Charlotte last year.
“I guess karma gets you,” Sherman said. “It doesn’t look like you’re going to be in the playoffs this year.”
Of course the barb spread across social media, but when Newton was asked about Sherman’s comments on Thursday afternoon after a Carolina practice, he didn’t bite back. Much.
“Where was the flag at? Was it at our house?” He asked the reporter, referring to the incident occurring inside Bank of America Stadium.
Yes, the reporter nodded.
“Oh, OK,” said Newton. “It's irrelevant what he says right now. I have a lot of respect for Richard and I don't think that has nothing to do with karma that another opposing team's flag was in my stadium. Simple.”
Linebacker Thomas Davis also weighed in on Sherman’s comments.
“That has nothing to do with our season,” he said. “That has nothing to do with where we are in this football season. If they want to believe that, then that’s fine. We just haven’t executed in the fourth quarter. That’s really what our season boils down to.”
