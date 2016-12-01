Panthers list of inactives shortens as Seahawks loom

The Carolina Panthers seem to be getting a handful of players back on the roster, and it’s not a second too soon.
The team soon heads to one of the most hostile environments in the NFL in Seattle’s CenturyLink Field for a Sunday night prime-time matchup against the Seahawks.
“Definitely always a tough battle when you go out there,” said linebacker Thomas Davis on Thursday. “You look at the Seahawks and they’re a much different team at home than they are on the road. As a football team we have to understand that.”
Getting at least one weapon back may help.
On Thursday, wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin was limited in practice, a step up from Wednesday’s practice in which he did not participate while nursing a shoulder issue. Benjamin told reporters that he expects to play against the Seahawks.
Wide receiver Corey Brown was also back participating fully in practice after a shoulder injury limited him on Wednesday. Defensive end Ryan Delaire also participated fully, just about a week after being activated off the injured reserve list. Defensive tackle Kawann Short also was fully active after being limited on Wednesday due to a back injury.
Receiver Ted Ginn Jr. and defensive lineman Charles Johnson sat Wednesday out to rest, but were back and fully active on Thursday. Running back Jonathan Stewart sat out both Wednesday and Thursday to rest.
In less promising news for Carolina, defensive end Mario Addison is still out with a foot injury (he did not make the trip with the team). Tackle Daryl Williams also did not participate with an ankle injury. He was seen in a boot both Wednesday and Thursday.
Safety Kurt Coleman still appears to be in the concussion protocol and did not participate on Thursday. Nor did linebacker Luke Kuechly, who also remains in the concussion protocol. It is unlikely either Coleman or Kuechly play against the Seahawks on Sunday.
