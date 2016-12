Carolina Panthers at a glance

0:39 NFL combine: WR Charone Peake on benefits of being a Clemson WR Pause

0:40 NFL combine: Jonathan Bullard speaks at combine about how he fits in league

0:49 NFL combine: Notre Dame DL Romeo Okwara on his soccer background

0:31 The NFL Scouting Combine's Only Tar Heel

0:52 March for Love

1:51 Christmas Town USA has half a million Christmas lights up and is "like a storybook come to life"

1:23 CMPD Capt. Mike Campagna faces Keith Lamont Scott protesters.

1:15 CMPD's Constructive Conversation Unit

1:34 Charlotte firefighter has pension reduced

0:52 Special needs youth help at Angel Tree