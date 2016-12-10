Inside the Panthers

December 10, 2016 12:25 PM

San Diego Chargers at a glance

Inside the Panthers

Inside information and observations on the Carolina Panthers

By Jourdan Rodrigue

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

San Diego Chargers

Coach: Mike McCoy

Key Stats

201 San Diego tight end Antonio Gates will play his 201st career game, setting a new franchise record. He also has a touchdown catch in three of the team’s last five games.

5 1/2 Chargers rookie Joey Bosa has 5 1/2 sacks this season, combining with Melvin Ingram for 11 1/2.

1,411 Running back Melvin Gordon has 10 rushing touchdowns and 1,411 yards from scrimmage this season.

25 Quarterback Phillip Rivers has thrown 25 touchdowns this season, which marks a streak of nine seasons with 25 or more touchdowns thrown — third-longest in the NFL.

Starting Lineup

Offense

WR

15 Dontrelle Inman

LT

77 King Dunlap

LG

74 Orlando Franklin

C

68 Matt Slauson

RG

76 D.J. Fluker

RT

72 Joe Barksdale

TE

85 Antonio Gates

WR

12 Travis Benjamin

QB

17 Philip Rivers

FB

34 Derek Watt

RB

28 Melvin Gordon

Defense

DE

99 Joey Bosa

NT

71 Damion Square

DT

94 Corey Liuget

OLB

51 Kyle Emanuel

OLB

54 Melvin Ingram

ILB

56 Korey Toomer

ILB

52 Denzel Perryman

LCB

24 Brandon Flowers

RCB

26 Casey Hayward

SS

37 Jahleel Addae

FS

20 Dwight Lowery

Special Teams

K

2 Josh Lambo

P

8 Drew Kaser

LS

47 Mike Windt

H

10 Kellen Clemens

PR

89 Isaiah Burse

KOR

89 Isaiah Burse

Injuries

OUT: CB Brandon Flowers (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: ILB Jatavis Brown (knee), G Orlando Franklin (knee).

Schedule/Results

Opponent

Result/Time

TV

September

11

At Kansas City

L 33-27

18

Jacksonville

W 38-14

25

At Indianapolis

L 26-22

October

2

New Orleans

L 35-34

9

At Oakland

L 34-31

13

Denver

W 21-13

23

At Atlanta

W 33-30

30

At Denver

L 27-19

November

6

Tennessee

W 43-35

13

Miami

L 31-24

Bye

27

At Houston

W 21-13

December

4

Tampa Bay

L 28-21

11

At Carolina

1 p.m.

FOX

18

Oakland

4:25 p.m.*

CBS

24

At Cleveland

1 p.m.*

CBS

January

1

Kansas City

4:25 p.m.*

CBS

NOTE: * Time subject to change.

Related content

Inside the Panthers

Comments

Videos

NFL Combine: Clemson DE Kevin Dodd on the Tigers' football factory

View more video

Sports Videos