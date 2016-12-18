Washington at a glance

Washington
Coach: Jay Gruden
Key Stats
6.45 Average yards per play for Washington’s offense, which ranks second in the league. It’s the ninth-best mark by any team since the 1970 merger.
10.9 Percentage of three-and-out possessions for Washington, the best mark in the league. The Panthers are fifth at 17.6 percent.
22 Career touchdowns of 60 yards or more by DeSean Jackson, second in NFL history behind Jerry Rice (23).
29 Days since Washington last hosted a home game. Its three-game road stretch began with a Thanksgiving Day loss at Dallas.
Starting Lineup
Offense
WR
11 DeSean Jackson
LT
71 Trent Williams
LG
77 Shawn Lauvao
C
61 Spencer Long
RG
75 Brandon Scherff
RT
76 Morgan Moses
TE
86 Jordan Reed
WR
88 Pierre Garcon
QB
8 Kirk Cousins
WR
80 Jamison Crowder
RB
32 Robert Kelley
Defense
LDE
99 Ricky Jean Francois
NT
90 Ziggy Hood
RDE
92 Chris Baker
SLB
94 Preston Smith
MLB
51 Will Compton
MLB
54 Mason Foster
WLB
91 Ryan Kerrigan
CB
26 Bashaud Breeland
CB
24 Josh Norman
SS
29 Duke Ihenacho
FS
41 Will Blackmon
Special Teams
K
3 Dustin Hopkins
P
5 Tress Way
H
5 Tress Way
PR
80 Jamison Crowder
KR
25 Chris Thompson
LS
57 Nick Sundberg
Injuries
OUT: S Su’a Cravens (upper arm). QUESTIONABLE: DE Chris Baker (ankle), S Will Blackmon (concussion/thumb), RB Mack Brown (concussion), G Shawn Lauvao (groin), G Spencer Long (concussion/stinger), T Ty Nsekhe (ankle), TE Jourdan Reed (shoulder), LB Martrell Spaight (shoulder), C John Sullivan (illness). DOUBTFUL: LB Will Compton (knee).
Schedule/Results
Opponent
Result/Time
TV
September
12
Pittsburgh
L 38-16
18
Dallas
L 27-23
25
At N.Y. Giants
W 29-27
October
2
Cleveland
W 31-20
9
At Baltimore
W 16-10
16
Philadelphia
W 27-20
23
At Detroit
L 20-17
30
At Cincinnati
T 27-27
November
Bye
13
Minnesota
W 26-20
20
Green Bay
W 42-24
24
At Dallas
L 31-26
December
4
At Arizona
L 31-23
11
At Philadelphia
W 27-22
19
Carolina
8:30 p.m.
ESPN
24
At Chicago
1 p.m.*
FOX
January
1
N.Y. Giants
1 p.m.*
FOX
NOTE: * Time subject to change.
