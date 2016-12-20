Panthers’ Cam Newton says postgame suit a tribute to the late Craig Sager

Whether they are viral on social media as a punchline or in envy, Cam Newton’s postgame outfits always draw commentary.
This week, after the Panthers beat Washington in prime time, there was a deeper meaning behind Newton’s flourish.
He wore a light purple checkered suit with a bright pink velvet hat, and said it was a tribute to beloved sports broadcaster Craig Sager, who passed away last week after a fierce battle with leukemia.
“I didn’t know him personally,” said Newton. “I just admired him from afar. My heart goes out to him and his family for just a person that went against the grain.
“I respect him for that. Being a person that looks at fashion for represent yourself or be able to explain or have some type of expression without even opening your mouth.”
Sager was known for wearing colorful suits, ties and shoes.
“Craig Sager was a person who was the ultimate professional and he lit up the TV screen when he came on,” said Newton. “Like I said, from a person who never met him, I admire him from afar and much respect to him and his family.”
