Panthers’ Kawann Short apologizes to cheerleader, but not Kirk Cousins, for sideline hit

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short felt bad about indirectly taking down a Washington cheerleader Monday night, but not the hit that preceded it.
Late in the Panthers’ 26-15 victory, Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins took off scrambling toward the Carolina sideline. Short gave chase and shoved Cousins to the ground as he was about to go out of bounds.
Cousins slid into the legs of a cheerleader, knocking her over.
Short didn’t see the collision because he was watching officials throw a flag for unnecessary roughness and looking at the replay on the giant videoboard at FedEx Field.
“I saw the replay. His foot was inbounds. I hope I don’t get a hefty fine,” Short said to reporters. You guys are going to help me, right?”
Short was fined $18,231 earlier this season for New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees – like Short, a former Purdue standout – in the face during the Saints’ 41-38 victory.
Short said his hit on Brees was inadvertent. He said his hit on Cousins was legal.
“He was inbounds. That foot was inbounds,” Short said. “It’s just one of those plays.”
As for the cheerleader, Short said he hopes she’s OK. She appeared to be, smiling for ESPN’s cameras after getting to her feet.
“I didn’t know that, man. I’m just playing ball,” Short said. “I apologize if I did hurt her or even knocked her down.”
