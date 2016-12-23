Q&A: Carolina Panthers quarterback Derek Anderson

Ten questions about life off the field with Carolina Panthers quarterback Derek Anderson, who went into “holiday shopping mode” for his two young children this week:
Q. You have two kids, right? What’s it like Christmas shopping for them?
A. Well, my oldest is only 2. So she doesn’t really quite figure it out yet. But it was fun. She’s kind of trying to figure it out so we had to hide stuff this year.
Q. Are you able to tell me what you got her?
A. We got her some baby doll in this little stroller thing. Some toys that connect with it. Probably too much stuff.
Q. How do you make time to do that midseason?
A. We had like one day. So we did it last Tuesday, Monday maybe. Oh, wait. We did it Monday because I got my wife’s stuff on Tuesday.
Q. How did it go?
A. I try to be as efficient as possible (laughs).
Q. How so?
A. I have a plan. I just put my head down and go.
Q. When you shop for your kids, do you and your wife split up or go together?
A. We go together. But when I go by myself, I’m just (makes swooshing sound) cruising.
Q. What’s the mall like this time of year?
A. (Groans) It’s not fun. I don’t like crowds. Chaotic crowds.
Q. Is there one gift you’re really excited about?
A. Not necessarily. I just try to get things for people that are useful. Nothing crazy.
Q. Are you getting anything for any of your teammates?
A. Yeah, it’s a secret though.
Q. What is your favorite Christmas memory?
A. Probably when I got the Sega Genesis. Early nineties. My first game was Madden ‘95. Or Mortal Kombat, I can’t remember.
