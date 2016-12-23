Atlanta Falcons at a glance

Coach: Dan Quinn
Key Stats
14 1/2 The number of sacks Falcons linebacker Vic Beasley has.
300 Receiving yards for receiver Julio Jones the last time the Falcons played the Panthers, 9 yards short of the NFL single-game record.
4,336 Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan has MVP-caliber numbers this season, with 4,336 passing yards and 32 touchdowns, with only seven interceptions.
33 1/2 The Falcons offense leads the NFL in scoring, with 33 1/2 points per game on average and 469 total points this season.
Starting Lineup
Offense
WR
11 Julio Jones
LT
70 Jake Matthews
LG
67 Andy Levitre
C
51 Alex Mack
RG
65 Chris Chester
RT
73 Ryan Schraeder
TE
81 Austin Hooper
WR
12 Mohamed Sanu
QB
2 Matt Ryan
FB
42 Patrick DiMarco
RB
24 Devonta Freeman
Defense
DE
50 Brooks Reed
DT
95 J. Babineaux
DT
97 Grady Jarrett
DE
94 Tyson Jackson
LB
44 Vic Beasley
LB
45 Deion Jones
LB
55 Paul Worrilow
CB
23 Robert Alford
CB
32 Jalen Collins
S
37 Ricardo Allen
S
22 Keanu Neal
Special Teams
K
3 Matt Bryant
P
5 Matt Bosher
KO
5 Matt Bosher
H
5 Matt Bosher
PR
14 Eric Weems
KOR
14 Eric Weems
LS
47 Josh Harris
Injuries
OUT: TE Austin Hooper (knee), OLB DeVondre Campbell (concussion).
Schedule/Results
Opponent
Results/Time
TV
September
11
Tampa Bay
L 31-24
18
At Oakland
W 35-28
26
At New Orleans
W 45-32
October
2
Carolina
W 48-33
9
At Denver
W 23-16
16
At Seattle
L 26-24
23
San Diego
L 33-30
30
Green Bay
W 33-32
November
3
At Tampa Bay
W 43-28
13
At Philadelphia
L 24-15
20
Bye
27
Arizona
W 38-19
December
4
Kansas City
L 29-28
11
At Los Angeles
W 42-14
18
San Francisco
W 41-13
24
At Carolina
1 p.m.
FOX
January
1
New Orleans
1 p.m.*
FOX
NOTE: * Time subject to change.
