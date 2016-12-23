Inside the Panthers

December 23, 2016 3:30 PM

Atlanta Falcons at a glance

Coach: Dan Quinn

Key Stats

14 1/2 The number of sacks Falcons linebacker Vic Beasley has.

300 Receiving yards for receiver Julio Jones the last time the Falcons played the Panthers, 9 yards short of the NFL single-game record.

4,336 Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan has MVP-caliber numbers this season, with 4,336 passing yards and 32 touchdowns, with only seven interceptions.

33 1/2 The Falcons offense leads the NFL in scoring, with 33 1/2 points per game on average and 469 total points this season.

Starting Lineup

Offense

WR

11 Julio Jones

LT

70 Jake Matthews

LG

67 Andy Levitre

C

51 Alex Mack

RG

65 Chris Chester

RT

73 Ryan Schraeder

TE

81 Austin Hooper

WR

12 Mohamed Sanu

QB

2 Matt Ryan

FB

42 Patrick DiMarco

RB

24 Devonta Freeman

Defense

DE

50 Brooks Reed

DT

95 J. Babineaux

DT

97 Grady Jarrett

DE

94 Tyson Jackson

LB

44 Vic Beasley

LB

45 Deion Jones

LB

55 Paul Worrilow

CB

23 Robert Alford

CB

32 Jalen Collins

S

37 Ricardo Allen

S

22 Keanu Neal

Special Teams

K

3 Matt Bryant

P

5 Matt Bosher

KO

5 Matt Bosher

H

5 Matt Bosher

PR

14 Eric Weems

KOR

14 Eric Weems

LS

47 Josh Harris

Injuries

OUT: TE Austin Hooper (knee), OLB DeVondre Campbell (concussion).

Schedule/Results

Opponent

Results/Time

TV

September

11

Tampa Bay

L 31-24

18

At Oakland

W 35-28

26

At New Orleans

W 45-32

October

2

Carolina

W 48-33

9

At Denver

W 23-16

16

At Seattle

L 26-24

23

San Diego

L 33-30

30

Green Bay

W 33-32

November

3

At Tampa Bay

W 43-28

13

At Philadelphia

L 24-15

20

Bye

27

Arizona

W 38-19

December

4

Kansas City

L 29-28

11

At Los Angeles

W 42-14

18

San Francisco

W 41-13

24

At Carolina

1 p.m.

FOX

January

1

New Orleans

1 p.m.*

FOX

NOTE: * Time subject to change.

Inside the Panthers

