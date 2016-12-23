Carolina Panthers at a glance

Carolina Panthers
Coach: Ron Rivera
Key Stats
32 Ranking of the Panthers’ pass defense, worst in the league, although a much different secondary will be facing Matt Ryan and the Falcons this time around.
8 Yards needed by tight end Greg Olsen for him to become the first tight end in NFL history with three consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons.
24 Jersey number of cornerback James Bradberry, who will match up against Atlanta’s Julio Jones. Bradberry went down with a turf toe injury in Carolina’s last game against Atlanta, and Jones ended up with 300 receiving yards.
40 Sacks for the Panthers, who lead the NFL.
Starting Lineup
Offense
WR
19 Ted Ginn Jr.
LT
74 Mike Remmers
LG
68 Andrew Norwell
C
69 Tyler Larsen
RG
70 Trai Turner
RT
60 Daryl Williams
TE
88 Greg Olsen
WR
13 Kelvin Benjamin
QB
1 Cam Newton
FB
35 Mike Tolbert
RB
28 Jonathan Stewart
Defense
LDE
95 Charles Johnson
LDT
98 Star Lotulelei
RDT
99 Kawann Short
RDE
96 Wes Horton
SLB
54 Shaq Thompson
MLB
59 A.J. Klein
WLB
58 Thomas Davis
LCB
24 James Bradberry
RCB
26 Daryl Worley
SS
20 Kurt Coleman
SS
33 Tre Boston
Special Teams
K
9 Graham Gano
P
8 Andy Lee
H
8 Andy Lee
PR
19 Ted Ginn Jr.
KR
19 Ted Ginn Jr.
LS
44 J.J. Jansen
KO
9 Graham Gano
Injuries
OUT: DE Ryan Delaire (knee).
Schedule/Results
Date
Opponent
Result/Time
TV
September
8
At Denver
L 21-20
18
San Francisco
W 46-27
25
Minnesota
L 22-10
October
2
At Atlanta
L 48-33
10
Tampa Bay
L 17-14
16
At New Orleans
L 41-38
23
Bye
30
Arizona
W 30-20
November
6
At Los Angeles
W 13-10
13
Kansas City
L 20-17
17
New Orleans
W 23-20
27
At Oakland
L 35-32
December
4
At Seattle
L 40-7
11
San Diego
W 28-16
19
At Washington
W 26-15
24
Atlanta
1 p.m.
FOX
January
1
At Tampa Bay
1 p.m.*
FOX
*–Subject to change
