December 23, 2016 3:31 PM

Carolina Panthers at a glance

By Jourdan Rodrigue

Carolina Panthers

Coach: Ron Rivera

Key Stats

32 Ranking of the Panthers’ pass defense, worst in the league, although a much different secondary will be facing Matt Ryan and the Falcons this time around.

8 Yards needed by tight end Greg Olsen for him to become the first tight end in NFL history with three consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

24 Jersey number of cornerback James Bradberry, who will match up against Atlanta’s Julio Jones. Bradberry went down with a turf toe injury in Carolina’s last game against Atlanta, and Jones ended up with 300 receiving yards.

40 Sacks for the Panthers, who lead the NFL.

Starting Lineup

Offense

WR

19 Ted Ginn Jr.

LT

74 Mike Remmers

LG

68 Andrew Norwell

C

69 Tyler Larsen

RG

70 Trai Turner

RT

60 Daryl Williams

TE

88 Greg Olsen

WR

13 Kelvin Benjamin

QB

1 Cam Newton

FB

35 Mike Tolbert

RB

28 Jonathan Stewart

Defense

LDE

95 Charles Johnson

LDT

98 Star Lotulelei

RDT

99 Kawann Short

RDE

96 Wes Horton

SLB

54 Shaq Thompson

MLB

59 A.J. Klein

WLB

58 Thomas Davis

LCB

24 James Bradberry

RCB

26 Daryl Worley

SS

20 Kurt Coleman

SS

33 Tre Boston

Special Teams

K

9 Graham Gano

P

8 Andy Lee

H

8 Andy Lee

PR

19 Ted Ginn Jr.

KR

19 Ted Ginn Jr.

LS

44 J.J. Jansen

KO

9 Graham Gano

Injuries

OUT: DE Ryan Delaire (knee).

Schedule/Results

Date

Opponent

Result/Time

TV

September

8

At Denver

L 21-20

18

San Francisco

W 46-27

25

Minnesota

L 22-10

October

2

At Atlanta

L 48-33

10

Tampa Bay

L 17-14

16

At New Orleans

L 41-38

23

Bye

30

Arizona

W 30-20

November

6

At Los Angeles

W 13-10

13

Kansas City

L 20-17

17

New Orleans

W 23-20

27

At Oakland

L 35-32

December

4

At Seattle

L 40-7

11

San Diego

W 28-16

19

At Washington

W 26-15

24

Atlanta

1 p.m.

FOX

January

1

At Tampa Bay

1 p.m.*

FOX

*–Subject to change

