Devin Funchess among trio of injured Panthers

Wide receiver Devin Funchess exited Saturday’s game with an apparent knee injury, and it’s something that coach Ron Rivera is concerned about, he said Monday.
“It was the one he tweaked before,” River said.
Defensive end Charles Johnson’s hamstring, which has been a problem for him for several weeks, tightened up during the game. Safety Tre Boston also was playing with a knee injury.
“Those three guys seem to be the ones who took the brunt of it,” Rivera said. “Won’t really know until I sit with (Ryan Vermillion) and talk about it, but those are the three that stuck out in my mind from the game.”
Rivera provides fuller injury reports on Wednesdays, after he meets with team doctors.
Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue
