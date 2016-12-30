Panthers to wear helmet decals to honor former assistant coach Bruce DeHaven

The Carolina Panthers and NFL community received sad news this week with the passing of longtime special teams coordinator Bruce DeHaven, who died Tuesday of cancer. He was 68.
DeHaven had coached the Panthers’ special teams since 2013, and many players and coaches spoke fondly this week about his warm personality.
In Sunday’s season finale at Tampa Bay, Carolina will wear special “BD” decals on the backs of their helmets to honor DeHaven’s memory.
Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue
Comments