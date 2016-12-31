Inside the Panthers

December 31, 2016 7:17 PM

Panthers opponent at a glance: Tampa Bay

Coach: Dirk Koetter

Key Stats

1 Tampa Bay will be facing a Carolina Panthers team that looks a little different from the last matchup this season: Quarterback Cam Newton is back (No. 1) for round two.

3,888 Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston has thrown for nearly 4,000 yards and 27 touchdowns in just his second season in the league.

5 Gerald McCoy was also absent from the last matchup, but has been productive after returning from injury. The defensive tackle has five passes defensed this season.

4 Newton has gone 4-0 against Tampa Bay in four games and has eight passing touchdowns and four rushing touchdowns.

Starting Lineup

Offense

WR

89 Russell Shepard

LT

76 Donovan Smith

LG

64 Kevin Pamphile

C

68 Joe Hawley

RG

74 Ali Marpet

RT

69 Demar Dotson

TE

82 Brandon Myers

WR

13 Mike Evans

QB

3 Jameis Winston

TE

88 Luke Stocker

RB

32 Jacquizz Rogers

Defense

DE

91 Robert Ayers

DT

93 Gerald McCoy

DT

98 Clinton McDonald

DE

75 DaVonte Lambert

SLB

51 Daryl Smith

MLB

58 Kwon Alexander

WLB

54 Lavonte David

CB

28 Vernon Hargreaves

CB

24 Brent Grimes

S

23 Chris Conte

S

30 Bradley McDougald

Special Teams

K

19 Roberto Aguayo

P

9 Bryan Anger

KO

19 Roberto Aguayo

H

9 Bryan Anger

PR

11 Adam Humphries

KOR

29 Ryan Smith

LS

48 Andrew DePaola

Injuries

OUT: RB Doug Martin (suspension), DE William Gholston (elbow).

Schedule/Results

Opponent

Result/Time TV

September

11

At Atlanta

W 31-24

18

At Arizona

L 40-7

25

Los Angeles

L 37-32

October

2

Denver

L 27-7

10

At Carolina

W 17-14

Bye

23

At San Francisco

W 34-17

30

Oakland

L 30-24

November

3

Atlanta

L 43-28

13

Chicago

W 36-10

20

At Kansas City

W 19-17

27

Seattle

W 14-5

December

4

At San Diego

W 28-21

11

New Orleans

W 16-11

18

At Dallas

L 26-20

24

At New Orleans

L 31-24

January

1

Carolina

1 p.m. FOX

