Panthers’ Greg Olsen plans to play in Pro Bowl, but Luke Kuechly’s status is ...

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen was asked about his plans with the offseason starting five weeks earlier than last year.
“Take the kids to school, pick ‘em up,” Olsen said. “Nothing, really. I’m not going to Tahiti or anything.”
But Olsen is planning on going to Orlando, Fla., this month.
Olsen says he plans to play in the Pro Bowl despite an elbow injury that landed him on the injury report the final two games.
“The plan right now is to play in it,” Olsen said Monday. “I should be all right by the time that comes around. I’ve got four weeks or whatever. I should be OK.”
It doesn’t sound like Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly will be playing alongside Olsen in the Jan. 29 all-star game, which will be held in Orlando for the first time.
Kuechly was non-committal when asked about the Pro Bowl last month. But Panthers coach Ron Rivera indicated Kuechly would be sitting it out.
“It’s his call. He’s not in the (concussion) protocol,” Rivera said. “But believe me, the young man’s going to do what’s right.”
Kuechly missed the last six games after sustaining a concussion Nov. 17 against New Orleans. The Panthers held Kuechly out the final three games as a precautionary measure after he cleared protocol.
Olsen, picked for the Pro Bowl for the third year in a row, injured his elbow against Washington and played the final two games with a brace on it. He says he won’t need surgery to repair it, only rest.
“That was kind of a fluke thing. Got hit in the back of the elbow with a guy’s helmet, just banged me up a little bit. Other than that I feel good,” Olsen said. “For my 10th year I still feel like I was moving good. Didn’t show up on the injury report until the last two weeks. So I’ll take that.”
The Panthers’ other Pro Bowl selections are linebacker Thomas Davis and fullback Mike Tolbert.
Comments