Panthers’ defensive coordinator will interview for Bills’ head-coaching job

1:00 Cam Newton after season-ending loss: I need a rest, time away Pause

0:45 New Year's Eve in uptown Charlotte

4:15 Roy Cooper sworn in as NC governor minutes after midnight

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

1:23 Curry Laksa at Co Charlotte

0:41 What's next for Eastland Mall

0:52 Shoppers seek sales at area malls

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

1:45 Should 16- and 17-year-olds be in solitary confinement?