Panthers’ defensive coordinator will interview for Bills’ head-coaching job

Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott will interview for the Buffalo Bills’ head-coaching vacancy, a league source said Monday.
McDermott, 42, has interviewed for several head-coaching spots in recent years, including the Cleveland and Tampa Bay jobs last year. McDermott was the NFL’s only coordinator to oversee a top-10 defense every year from 2012 to 2015.
That streak was snapped this season after the Panthers started two rookie cornerbacks and played the final six games without middle linebacker Luke Kuechly.
The Panthers slipped to 21st in total defense, but were second in the league with 47 sacks and tied for fourth with 17 interceptions despite letting Pro Bowl cornerback Josh Norman leave last spring.
Panthers coach Ron Rivera said last week McDermott deserved a shot at a head-coaching job.
“Sometimes when you hire people I think you need to look at not whether or not they're the hot guy, but what they've done consistently over a period of time," Rivera said. "And you go back to his time in Philadelphia and his time here, he's been around a lot of consistency."
The Bills are looking for a replacement for Rex Ryan, and multiple reports have suggested interim head coach Anthony Lynn has the inside track in Buffalo.
Arizona offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin also will interview with the Bills, Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said Monday. Goodwin also is set to meet with Jacksonville and Los Angeles about their openings.
