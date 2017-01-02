Panthers sign 9 players to future contracts

On Monday, the Carolina Panthers announced that they had essentially signed their practice squad to future contracts.
All nine players signed spent time on or ended the year on the practice squad in 2016.
The players are: Tackle Blaine Clausell, defensive tackle Eric Crume, wide receiver Keyaris Garrett, corner Tyler Patmon, running back Jalen Simmons, tight end Scott Simonson, tackle Pearce Slater, tackle Tyrus Thompson and tight end Eric Wallace.
Only players who were not eligible for the 53-man roster at the end of 2016 can be signed to a future contract, which means that despite signing, the players are not officially roster members until March 9.
Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue
Comments