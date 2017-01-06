Inside the Panthers

January 6, 2017 11:46 AM

Steve Smith’s classic retirement letter to the NFL lets DBs off the hook

Inside the Panthers

Inside information and observations on the Carolina Panthers

By David Scott

dscott@charlotteobserver.com

Former Carolina Panthers receiver Steve Smith made his retirement official Friday, tweaking the NFL and his past opponents on the way out the door.

In a letter to commissioner Roger Goodell, Smith wrote: “This is to notify you that as of today I, Steve Smith Sr., will no longer be antagonizing defensive backs. I am retiring from the National Football League.”

Smith, 37, who spent the last three seasons with the Baltimore (he missed several games in 2015 with a ruptured Achilles tendon), played the first 13 seasons of his career with the Panthers.

The question now becomes whether Smith might sign a one-day contract and retire as a Panther.

David Scott: 704-358-5889, @davidscott14

Related content

Inside the Panthers

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

NFL Combine: Clemson DE Kevin Dodd on the Tigers' football factory

View more video

Sports Videos