January 21, 2017 5:06 PM

Ric Flair’s fair-weather fandom irks Panthers defensive end

By Jourdan Rodrigue

Look, if you’re going to make someone mad, it probably shouldn’t be a 280-pound defensive lineman.

But former “WWE Legend” Ric Flair, the “Nature Boy” who is billed from Charlotte, has directed his fandom toward the Carolina Panthers’ NFC South rival Atlanta Falcons, as he demonstrated in a video posted to his Twitter account.

As Panthers fans might remember (sourly), Flair gave a speech to the San Francisco 49ers in 2014 urging them to beat upcoming opponent Green Bay and then go to Charlotte to beat Carolina. The incident occurred as reports surfaced in January 2014 that Flair had an outstanding warrant for his arrest in Mecklenburg County on contempt of court violations.

So this latest incident was not exactly “WOO”-worthy, in the eyes of Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson - and thus, a beef was born.

Johnson tweeted his opinion of Flair’s “flair” for the fair weather:

And Flair responded:

Johnson swung back:

And Flair couldn’t just let his alligators get held down:

But in the end, it was Johnson with the haymaker.

Jourdan Rodrigue: @jourdanrodrigue

