RB Tyler Gaffney landed with New England Patriots after Panthers gave him the business

New England Patriots practice-squad running back Tyler Gaffney learned about the business side of the league early in his NFL career.
Gaffney, a Stanford running back who also played baseball for the Cardinal, was the Panthers’ sixth-round draft pick in 2014.
But after Gaffney tore the lateral meniscus in his left knee during Fan Fest, the Panthers tried to sneak him through waivers to save a roster spot to sign running back Fozzy Whittaker.
But New England claimed Gaffney, gambling that he’d could contribute when he was healthy in 2015.
That didn’t happen. Gaffney, 25, has battled knee and foot injuries and has yet to appear in a regular-season game for the Patriots.
But Gaffney seemed to be enjoying his time at the Opening Night event Monday at Minute Maid Park, and said he has no hard feelings for the Panthers.
“It’s the story of the NFL. You go where you’re told and things work out,” he said. “I think life has a way of working itself out. It’s a blessing in disguise. I’m glad this worked out the way it did.”
Comments