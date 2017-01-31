Patriots DT Darius Kilgo, fromWeddington, could get second Super Bowl ring in 2 years

Darius Kilgo didn’t play in Super Bowl 50 last year and won’t be on the field Sunday when New England meets Atlanta at NRG Stadium.
But the Weddington native could wind up with his second Super Bowl ring in as many years.
Kilgo was a rookie defensive tackle with Denver last year when the Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers 24-10 in Santa Clara, Calif.
He began this season with Denver – and a had a tackle in the Broncos’ season-opening win against the Panthers – before being waived in November. He was claimed by New England and wound up on the Patriots’ practice squad.
He’ll spend this week playing the role of the Falcons’ defensive tackles on the scout team at the Patriots’ practices at the University of Houston.
And if things go well Sunday, he’ll have another ring to stash in the safe where Kilgo keeps his Broncos’ ring. Kilgo, who starred at Weddington before playing collegiately at Maryland, figures it would be weird to wear his Broncos’ ring around his Patriots’ teammates.
“I just kind of let it sit on the rocks, I guess,” he said. “I just have the proof.”
Kilgo, 6-3 and 319 pounds, was asked whether he’d rather be a contributor on a non-playoff team or a practice-squad player with a shot at a second Super Bowl ring.
“I definitely can’t turn this position down. This is an opportunity that some guys don’t get to see during their careers,” he said. “For me to be able to see it twice in two years is something amazing.”
Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson
Comments