Falcons LB Deion Jones on ‘big-time collision’ with Cam Newton: We talked, and ...

Linebacker Deion Jones led the Atlanta Falcons with 106 tackles as a rookie this season.
But only one resulted in a concussion for the reigning league MVP.
Jones’ jarring hit on Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton in a Week 4 game at the Georgia Dome was a clean tackle and would not have happened had Newton not slowed down near the goal line.
Newton scored on the play, but wound up in the league’s concussion protocol for the first time in his career. Newton later blamed himself for showboating, but Jones said Tuesday he hadn’t noticed.
“I was just out there in man coverage and I realized he got out of the pocket and was about to score,” Jones said during the Falcons’ media availability at the Super Bowl. “He didn’t cross the line yet and I was just trying to make a stop on the play, and it ended up being a big-time collision.”
While Newton went to the locker room to be evaluated, backup quarterback Derek Anderson finished the game – a 48-33 victory for the Falcons.
Jones said he and Newton have spoken about the play and there are no hard feelings.
“We talked and he knew that’s part of the game,” Jones said. “I don’t have no smoke with him or anything like that. I was just playing fast and trying to make a play on the ball.”
