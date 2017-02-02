Inside the Panthers

February 2, 2017 11:59 AM

Panthers coaching staff complete after 3 hires are made official

By Jourdan Rodrigue

Ron Rivera expressed his hopes just before heading into the offseason that his staff would remain intact, and for the most part, he got his wish.

With the official team announcement of the hiring of Lance Taylor to the wide receivers coach position, the promotion of defensive backs coach Curtis Fuller to secondary coach and the hiring of Jeff Imamura, a former Rams assistant, to defensive backs/nickels coach (Fuller’s former position), the Panthers’ staff is now set for 2017.

The news of Taylor and Fuller was reported by the Observer earlier this week, and the team made the moves official on Thursday morning.

Rivera didn’t get to keep everyone, of course. He lost his defensive coordinator, Sean McDermott, to the head coaching job in Buffalo, but swiftly filled his spot with secondary coach Steve Wilks, a natural fit. Wide receivers coach Ricky Proehl stepped down in order to more closely follow the college football careers of his sons, one of whom signed with East Carolina on Wednesday.

But the pieces are now in place for the Panthers to continue through free agency and draft season, in hopes of building a contender in the season to come.

Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue

