Panthers’ Michael Oher still in concussion protocol after 4 months, Ron Rivera confirms

More than four months after first reporting concussion symptoms, Carolina Panthers left tackle Michael Oher remains in the league’s protocol, coach Ron Rivera confirmed Thursday.
“He’s still in the protocol, (but) getting better,” Rivera said during a break between radio appearances at the Super Bowl media center.
The Observer reported last week that Oher had not yet been cleared from the protocol, but has been working out. Rivera indicated Thursday he expects Oher, who missed the final 13 games of 2016, to be ready for the 2017 season.
Even so, Rivera said the Panthers would look to add depth at offensive tackle following injuries to Oher and second-year tackle Daryl Williams in 2016.
“The more the merrier,” Rivera said.
