Inside the Panthers

February 22, 2017 6:13 PM

Panthers linebacker A.J. Klein: I’m looking for an opportunity to start elsewhere

Inside the Panthers

Inside information and observations on the Carolina Panthers

By Jourdan Rodrigue

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

Free agent Carolina Panthers linebacker A.J. Klein admitted on Wednesday what many suspected near the end of the 2016 season: He is team-shopping.

Klein went on SiriusXM NFL Radio and remarked that his time backing up Panthers starters Thomas Davis and Luke Kuechly “was a great learning experience,” but that he is looking for an opportunity to start elsewhere.

Klein, 25, finished up his four-year, $2.3 million deal with Carolina in the 2016 season, and was thrust into the spotlight when Kuechly missed the final six games after suffering a concussion. Klein had 31 tackles and a sack last season.

Expected to step into a larger role next season, regardless of whether Klein stays a Panther, is multi-use linebacker Shaq Thompson.

Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue

Related content

Inside the Panthers

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

NFL Combine: Clemson DE Kevin Dodd on the Tigers' football factory

View more video

Sports Videos