Panthers linebacker A.J. Klein: I’m looking for an opportunity to start elsewhere

Free agent Carolina Panthers linebacker A.J. Klein admitted on Wednesday what many suspected near the end of the 2016 season: He is team-shopping.
Klein went on SiriusXM NFL Radio and remarked that his time backing up Panthers starters Thomas Davis and Luke Kuechly “was a great learning experience,” but that he is looking for an opportunity to start elsewhere.
FA LB @AJKlein47: Being behind Luke and TD was a great learning experience but I'm looking for an opportunity to go somewhere and start.— SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) February 22, 2017
Klein, 25, finished up his four-year, $2.3 million deal with Carolina in the 2016 season, and was thrust into the spotlight when Kuechly missed the final six games after suffering a concussion. Klein had 31 tackles and a sack last season.
Expected to step into a larger role next season, regardless of whether Klein stays a Panther, is multi-use linebacker Shaq Thompson.
Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue
Comments