Cam Newton is staying positive after career-worst season, GM Dave Gettleman says

When last Carolina Panthers fans heard from Cam Newton, the Pro Bowl quarterback was talking about heading off on sabbatical following the worst season of his six-year career.
In the two months since, Newton has become a father for a second time while keeping a lower profile than he did last offseason, when he was in Los Angeles filming his children’s show for Nickelodeon.
Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman said Newton has stopped by Bank of America Stadium a couple times during the offseason, with Gettleman adding “he just looks good, and he’s positive and upbeat.”
That was not the case at the end of a 2016 season in which Newton absorbed a number of hits, including several illegal ones that prompted him to say they were taking the fun out of the game and resulted in a phone conversation with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.
Newton said he wanted to get away from football after the Panthers went 6-10 and he finished with career lows in completion percentage (52.9) and passer rating (75.8) after his MVP season of 2015.
According to Gettleman, Newton has spent most of the offseason in his hometown.
“As far as I know, Cam’s in Atlanta and getting done what he has to get done,” he said.
