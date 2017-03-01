Cam Newton is staying positive after career-worst season, GM Dave Gettleman says

3:13 Take a ride on the Sugar Mountain Resort chairlift Pause

1:10 Taking Ash Wednesday to the people of Charlotte

0:33 Panthers' Michael Oher still in concussion protocol, but team has a plan

2:21 A walk through the Old Mecklenburg County Jail

0:48 Republic Services

1:04 Statesville Avenue developments

1:32 Why are reported sexual assaults so high at 2 area colleges?

3:40 Widow of slain Navy SEAL receives standing ovation at Trump speech

0:45 Blooming Bradford Pear trees