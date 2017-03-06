Washington WR John Ross set for surgery, likely turning Panthers workout into a visit

When you run the fastest 40 in NFL scouting combine history, there’s really no reason for an encore.
So, to the surprise of no one, University of Washington wideout John Brown doesn’t plan to run the 40 again after his record-setting 4.22-second clocking Saturday in Indianapolis, league sources said.
Ross will only run routes at the Huskies’ pro day on Saturday before undergoing shoulder surgery next week.
The Panthers had set up a private workout with Ross, but that now figures to be a visit to Charlotte at some point following the procedure to repair his labrum.
Ross is considered among the top three receivers in the draft, and he did nothing to hurt his stock in Indy. But teams will want to do a thorough medical check of Ross, who had surgeries on both of his knees in addition to the shoulder repair.
