Ryan Kalil’s Twitter feed sets up bro-movie plot we never knew we needed

Amid the frenetics of free agency, a hero has emerged.
Center Ryan Kalil, an infrequent user of social media, has taken to Twitter as the 5-year, $55.5 million deal between the Carolina Panthers and his left tackle younger brother, Matt, has developed.
Kalil the Elder, as it turns out, is pretty good at this tweeting thing.
First, amid speculation that some Panthers players were actively courting tackle Russell Okung, Kalil uncorked an epic subtweet:
I'm not. https://t.co/W8dmyVVsgt— Ryan Kalil (@ryankalil) March 6, 2017
Then, right around the time the Observer confirmed that a deal was essentially done, Kalil found the perfect “Stepbrothers” gif to describe what the new dynamic will look like on the offensive linemen’s side of the locker room:
March 9, 2017
But the best of all? Once reports of the deal were confirmed – including financial details – and it became clear that the duo would be lining up together (making family time a lot easier on their dad), Kalil had one more in the chamber:
It should be noted that Matt does not have a Twitter account. Fish in a barrel, much?
Circa 1997 pic.twitter.com/qj98PEpD1G— Ryan Kalil (@ryankalil) March 10, 2017
Thanks, Kalil Bros. We can’t wait for the sitcom.
