Inside the Panthers

March 13, 2017 7:30 PM

Cam Newton: Quarterback and ... sous chef to Leonard Johnson?

Inside the Panthers

Inside information and observations on the Carolina Panthers

By Jourdan Rodrigue

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers corner Leonard Johnson has a passion for cooking. Quarterback Cam Newton loves to eat.

It’s a friendship match made in ... Newton’s kitchen?

In a video released on Twitter by The Players’ Tribune, Newton is Johnson’s sous chef as the latter creates an absolutely delectable-looking shrimp-and-lobster-stuffed salmon dish.

The two share how their close friendship began: Johnson lived in a hotel when he first got to Charlotte and was dying to cook, Newton let him borrow his kitchen. Johnson shares a bit of his extensive culinary background, while Newton helps by draining potatoes and spooning broccoli onto a plate.

Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue

Related content

Inside the Panthers

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

NFL Combine: Clemson DE Kevin Dodd on the Tigers' football factory

View more video

Sports Videos