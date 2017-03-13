Details on bonuses, salaries, more from Matt Kalil’s $55.5 million deal with Panthers

The Carolina Panthers made a $55.5 million bet on left tackle Matt Kalil, whose five-year contract includes $24 million in guaranteed money over the first two seasons.
Kalil, the No. 4 overall pick by the Vikings in 2012, received a $12 million signing bonus from the Panthers, according to a copy of his contract parameters obtained by the Observer.
Kalil, the younger brother of Panthers center Ryan Kalil, went to the Pro Bowl as a rookie but struggled with a hip injury and inconsistent player over the past three seasons. He says he’s moving quicker than he has since college after undergoing surgery to repair the labrum in his hip last fall.
Kalil has guaranteed salaries of $1 million and $11 million in his first two seasons in Charlotte. His $11 million base in 2018 is nearly identical to what he made in 2016 in his final season in Minnesota.
Kalil’s $7 million salary for 2019 is guaranteed if he’s injured, and fully guaranteed if he’s on the roster on the third day of the 2019 league year. He has base salaries of $10 million in 2020 and $10.5 million in 2021, when Kalil will be 32.
Kalil’s contract is comparable to that received by former Detroit tackle Riley Reiff, another member of the 2012 draft class who will replace Kalil with the Vikings.
Reiff received a five-year deal worth $58.75 million, with $26.3 million in guarantees. Reiff’s $11 million signing bonus is slightly less than Kalil’s.
Kalil gets a $400,000 bonus any year he makes the Pro Bowl.
Beginning next offseason, he’ll receive $250,000 a year in workout bonuses, matching the workout incentive in his brother’s Panthers deal.
