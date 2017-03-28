Panthers won’t replace president Danny Morrison, opting for new leadership approach

With owner Jerry Richardson not in attendance and former president Danny Morrison no longer with the team, the Carolina Panthers have been represented this week at the NFL owners meetings by a six-member executive team.
The same six people will continue leading the business side of the organization when they return home, too.
The Panthers are expected to operate with the by-committee approach rather than replace Morrison, who left abruptly in February to pursue opportunities at the college level following an eight-year stint with the club.
Team officials told the Observer earlier this month they were not in a hurry to find a successor for Morrison, but they have since decided not to hire a team president at this time.
The Panthers’ football operations remain unchanged.
The members of the leadership team are:
▪ Tina Becker, owner’s office;
▪ Scott Paul, stadium operations;
▪ Phil Youtsey, ticketing and sponsorship;
▪ Richard Thigpen, general counsel;
▪ Mike Dudan, chief financial officer;
▪ Steven Drummond, communications director.
Drummond told the Observer this month Richardson had given the executives autonomy to do their jobs, and cited the group’s decades of combined experience with the team.
The owners meetings conclude Wednesday at the Arizona Biltmore in Phoenix.
Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson
Comments