Report: Panthers work out small-college left tackle

The Carolina Panthers are taking a closer look at a future tackle.
On Wednesday, Houston NFL reporter Aaron Wilson said that Bucknell left tackle Julie’n Davenport has worked out for the Panthers. The date of the workout could not be immediately confirmed by the Observer.
Davenport, a 6-foot-7 and 318-pound tackle with long arms and big hands, is not projected as a first-round pick because of his inexperience against high-level competition. Still, Davenport is a solid top-100 prospect in this year’s NFL Draft.
Although the Panthers signed left tackle Matt Kalil to a 5-year, $55.5 million contract to open free agency, backups to Kalil still look tenuous as the Panthers lost right tackle Mike Remmers in free agency (he was the “backup” to 2016 starting left tackle Michael Oher and assumed the role full-time).
As of last Friday, Oher was still in the concussion protocol from suffering the injury early last season – although according to Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman, he showed positive improvement and is working out regularly.
Wednesday at the NFL owners meetings in Phoenix, head coach Ron Rivera said that “in talking to Michael and listening to Michael, I think he’s going to play.”
Oher will probably shift to right tackle if he can play in 2017.
