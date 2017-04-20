Want Cam Newton’s Coachella look? Uptown boutique owner has it, with a pricey but ...

If you think you’d like to wear Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton’s Coachella look, an uptown Charlotte boutique says it’s the only place to get the floral-print, Woodstock-era inspired outfit.
However, if you intend to pull off the complete look that Newton wore last weekend to Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, the shirt and shorts together likely account for only a fraction of the cost of the full outfit.
Jay Knox, owner of SCORE Retail Lounge and Sweets Bar, says Newton visited the Latta Arcade shop on Thursday to pick up clothes ordered on a previous visit.
Newton’s “eyes lit up” when he saw Knox’s children, who had a day off from school, and “he gave them all fist pounds.”
While Newton bought more than the one outfit, his Instagram post in the floral cotton outfit posted Saturday from the California festival caused a stir on social media.
Knox says many people likely didn’t understand the floral look was intended to invoke the feeling of music festivals from the “flower-power” era of the ’60s.
“It’s a modern take on Woodstock,” Knox said.
Also, Knox wants it known that this is not a “romper.” It’s two pieces, not one. Most customers buy either the shorts or the shirt separately.
Knox says Newton’s outfit, designed in New York and Charlotte and manufactured in China, will never be reproduced for any other retailers or brands. That’s a big committment, as Knox’s company supplies fashions to retailers such as Nordstrom, Macy and Foot Locker and boutiques around the country. That’s actually his core business, Knox says.
His Latta Arcade boutique, which Knox says is unlike any other in Charlotte, is designed to appeal to busy customers who want to shop, grab a bite or some coffee before heading out to take in other uptown offerings. The store rotates its display of the full range men’s and women clothing, shoes and accessories – from funky to conservative – on a regular schedule.
The shop had only a few of the now famous outfit left to sell as of Thursday afternoon, some hanging in the store and a few more near a front window. Will Jenkins, who does sales and marketing for SCORE in Latta Arcade, says the store charges $179.99 for both pieces.
If that’s more than you generally spend on casual attire, wait until you see the likely price of that hat.
The Observer’s Helen Schwab, who has written about Newton’s fashion preferences, put together some likely sources for Newton’s shoes and hat.
One fashion blog reports that the Panthers quarterback’s red shoes were Giuseppe Zanotti sneakers, a brand Newton has been reported wearing before. Schwab found a similar pair at Nordstrom that will set you back $695.
While this hat’s origin is not known, Newton has a passion for expensive hats, according to ESPN. Newton orders custom hats from Nick Fouquet Hat Maker in Venice, Calif., that run from $1,200 to $2,500 each.
That still leaves the circular sunglasses, multicolored bracelets and the garter-like cuffs Newton wore on his legs. You’re on your own there.
Helen Schwab contributed to this story.
