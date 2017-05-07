Ex-Carolina Panther Tre Boston upbeat despite cut, but can he land a starting job?

Safety Tre Boston is moving on after being waived Tuesday by the Carolina Panthers.
Boston tweeted Friday that he visited the Pittsburgh Steelers and also planned visits with the Los Angeles Chargers and Buffalo Bills, where he would join his former defensive coordinator Sean McDermott, the team’s new head coach.
Pittsburgh went great love the staff! Next Trip to the Chargers and then to Buffalo after that! #RoadTrips #GodsOpeningDoors #Thankful ✈️— Tre Boston (@TreBos10) May 5, 2017
At Carolina, Boston, a fourth-round pick from North Carolina in 2014, had been unable to hold onto the starting job over two seasons.
But what about his chances with these teams?
According to Josh Alper with Profootballtalk.com, Boston likely would be a depth option, not a starter, with these teams.
Jay Skurski with the Buffalo News seems to agree as far as the Bills go. He does note that the Bills are “woefully thin behind projected starters Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer.” Along with cornerback Leonard Johnson, Boston would give the Bills a second defensive back familiar with McDermott’s defense, a plus for both the safety and the team.
If all three teams make offers, the Bills may have another edge with Boston. The former Tar Heel told the Observer earlier this week that he wanted to go to a team on the Panthers’ schedule.
“Everybody always wants that when you’re cut,” Boston said. “You always want to come back and play and show them what you got.”
The Bills play in Charlotte in Week 2 during the regular season. The Steelers are in town only for a preseason game while the Chargers don’t play the Panthers this season.
