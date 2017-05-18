Defensive tackle Toby Johnson was signed off waivers by the Carolina Panthers on Thursday.
May 18, 2017 6:09 PM

Panthers add a hog molly, cut son of ex-Carolina player

By Joseph Person

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

Kyle Kragen’s stint with his dad’s old team lasted less than two weeks.

The Carolina Panthers waived the son of former nose tackle Greg Kragen on Thursday and claimed defensive tackle Toby Johnson off waivers from the Vikings.

Johnson (6-4, 325) played in the final two games for Minnesota last season, making two tackles in a Week 17 win against Chicago. The former Georgia player signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2015 and has spent time on the practice squads of Chicago, Minnesota and Jacksonville.

Kragen, the former Cal linebacker, signed with the Panthers after being invited to their rookie minicamp as a tryout player. Kragen was with Denver as an undrafted free agent at training camp last summer before getting cut.

Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson

