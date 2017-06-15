The Carolina Panthers made four moves in their scouting and football operations departments on Thursday.
Inside information and observations on the Carolina Panthers

June 15, 2017 5:44 PM

Panthers announce hires, promotions in scouting, football operations

Staff report

The Carolina Panthers have hired former Buffalo Bills director of pro personnel Rob Hanrahan as a pro scout, the team announced Thursday.

Hanrahan spent 16 seasons with the Bills, the past two as the team’s director of pro personnel.

Also, Bryan Porter, who has been with the Panthers since 2001, was promoted to director of football operations, and Mike Anderson, with the Panthers since 2010, to assistant director of football operations.

The team also announced that David Turner has been hired as scout.

