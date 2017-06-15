Panthers announce hires, promotions in scouting, football operations

The Carolina Panthers have hired former Buffalo Bills director of pro personnel Rob Hanrahan as a pro scout, the team announced Thursday.
Hanrahan spent 16 seasons with the Bills, the past two as the team’s director of pro personnel.
Also, Bryan Porter, who has been with the Panthers since 2001, was promoted to director of football operations, and Mike Anderson, with the Panthers since 2010, to assistant director of football operations.
The team also announced that David Turner has been hired as scout.
