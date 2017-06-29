Ahead of his car show, Thomas Davis reveals where he stashes his umbrella in his Rolls

You may want to rethink the extras found in your own car after watching this video showing off two of Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis’s prized automobiles.
The Carolina Panthers posted the video on social media ahead of Davis’ third annual Ultimate Queen City Car and Bike Show.
First off is Davis’ red Rolls-Royce Wraith. Thomas loves that the car’s doors are hinged at the rear. And the classic British luxury car is ready rain or shine, thanks to a hidden umbrella holder.
“Always ready. You never know when the rain is gonna come,” Davis says.
But as great as owning one of the world’s finest motorcars may be, Davis’ 1975 Chevy, his favorite car, may intrigue Panthers fans even more. The blue Chevrolet Caprice convertible, which he calls his “Panthers tribute car,” sports team logos and his jersey number in strategic locations.
“Everything in this car is dedicated to the Carolina Panthers and the ‘Keep Pounding’ motto,” Davis says in the video. “Everything about it stands for everything we stand for. I think it’s built tough and it’s kind of built a lot like me.”
Davis’ first car was another Caprice, an ’85 model, Davis told Charlotte television station WCNC. When he got his first paycheck from the Panthers, he bought a new 2005 Chrysler 300, which he gave to his dad.
Davis has posted more photos and videos of his car collection on his social media accounts, including these from 2016.
Davis’ teammates Shaq Thompson and Kawann Short plan to be at his car show Saturday.
The show benefits Davis’ charity, the Thomas Davis Defending Dreams Foundation, and runs from noon until 6 p.m. Saturday at the Park EXPO and Conference Center on Briar Creek Road. Tickets are available online.
The Defending Dreams Foundation is among the reasons Davis was named the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year two years ago.
The charity conducts programs in Charlotte, Greenville, South Carolina and Davis’ hometown of Shellman, Georgia.
According to its website, the foundation provides book bags with supplies to low-income students in Charlotte and Gastonia. Its youth leadership program includes field trips and instruction on nutrition, public speaking, writing, debate, critical thinking and conflict resolution.
The foundation also supports programs for the homeless at Thanksgiving, an annual Christmas toy drive and a free football camp.
“... when you’re able to go and put smiles on moms’ faces, put smiles on kids’ faces, that’s really what it’s all about,” Davis told the TV station.
Comments