Latest update on Cam Newton’s shoulder rehab encourages Panthers’ Ron Rivera

For all the events that transpired at Bank of America Stadium and/or Jerry Richardson’s south Charlotte home over the past 50-plus hours, the most important development as it pertains to the success or failure to the Panthers’ 2017 season has been unfolding in Baltimore.
That’s where quarterback Cam Newton is holding his annual throwing sessions with a group of receivers at the Under Armour facilities.
Newton did not throw at all during OTAs and minicamp while he recovered from offseason surgery on a partially torn rotator cuff in his right shoulder.
But Newton began throwing lightly with trainers in June, and Panthers coach Ron Rivera said this week’s Cam Camp is a good sign of Newton’s progress.
“I do know Cam’s up in Baltimore with the group of the guys throwing, so apparently his shoulder must be fine,” Rivera said Wednesday. “I look forward to seeing him on Tuesday, as I look forward to seeing the rest of the guys.”
The Panthers report to training camp on Tuesday and will practice for the first time Wednesday evening.
Rivera said he does not think the firing of general manager Dave Gettleman on Monday and the re-hiring of Marty Hurney on Wednesday will affect the product on the field.
“I don’t think this is one of those things that’s going to be a big distraction more so than anything else. I just think it’s part of what’s going on,” Rivera said. “It’s kind of the nature of the business. We’ll hit the ground running when we get to Wofford.”
Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson
