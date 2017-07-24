Panthers sign N.C. State receiver to put roster at 90 on eve of training camp

He might be going by “Trevor” now, but sports fans in the Carolinas likely remember “T.J.” Graham well.
The former N.C. State star and Raleigh native was signed by the Panthers on Monday afternoon, with team slated to report to training camp in Spartanburg on Tuesday morning.
Graham’s signing caps the roster at the league-allotted 90 players, after tackle Michael Oher was cut last week.
Graham, a 5-foot-11 and 188-pound receiver, was a two-sport athlete for the Wolfpack, excelling in track and field and at football from 2008-11 before being drafted in the third round of the 2012 NFL draft by the Buffalo Bills.
While at N.C. State, he set the ACC record for kick return yards with 3,153. The Panthers are searching for a return man after the departure of Ted Ginn Jr. in free agency. With 14 receivers on the roster entering camp (not counting rookie running back/receiver Christian McCaffrey), having special teams skill could help set Graham apart.
Graham spent two seasons in Buffalo and also had brief stints with the Titans, Jets and Saints before moving to the Canadian Football League to play for the Montreal Alouettes.
Players report to camp in Spartanburg at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.
