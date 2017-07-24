Panthers sign N.C. State receiver to put roster at 90 on eve of training camp

NC State Wolfpack wide receiver T.J. Graham (6) pushes Louisville Cardinals defensive back Anthony Branch (25) following a pass reception during second quarter action in the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Tuesday, December 27, 2011. Graham was signed by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, July 24, on the even of the team’s 2017 training camp in Spartanburg. Jeff Siner - jsiner@charlotteobserver.com Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com