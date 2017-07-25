Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess says he won’t have a hard time getting along with new teammate Captain Munnerlyn, despite Munnerlyn’s comments about his after a game in 2017.
Captain Munnerlyn’s verbal shot sets up training camp ‘battle,’ Devin Funchess says

By Scott Fowler

sfowler@charlotteobserver.com

July 25, 2017 9:45 AM

SPARTANBURG

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess said Tuesday that he and new teammate Captain Munnerlyn won’t have a hard time getting along in training camp but that he planned to “battle” Munnerlyn every day.

While with Minnesota, Munnerlyn made some disparaging remarks about Funchess and and his receiving ability after a Vikings win over Carolina in 2016.

Funchess also said he did not get to attend “Cam Camp” in Baltimore earlier this month, where Panthers quarterback Cam Newton bonded with teammates, because his grandfather had to have surgery.

Funchess also said he hoped to have a better year than he did in 2016 and that the Panthers have one mission: “The promised land,” as he said.

