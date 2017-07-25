7 things we learned at Carolina Panthers training camp reporting day

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:41 Carolina Panthers Tuesday OTA's Pause 0:46 Leonard Fournette on what he had to prove at LSU pro day 2:03 Steve Smith hosts annual Lace Up Son Family 5K 0:38 NFL Combine: Clemson DE Kevin Dodd on the Tigers' football factory 0:39 NFL combine: WR Charone Peake on benefits of being a Clemson WR 0:40 NFL combine: Jonathan Bullard speaks at combine about how he fits in league 0:49 NFL combine: Notre Dame DL Romeo Okwara on his soccer background 0:31 The NFL Scouting Combine's Only Tar Heel 1:02 Panthers arriving at Wofford 1:38 Devin Funchess talks Panthers Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The Carolina Panthers are arriving at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC. Among those the highlights wide receiver Devin Funchess and running back Jonathan Stewart in his Oregon Ducks paint schemed Audi. Stewart referred to the car as the "Duck Mobile." Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer Jeff Siner The Charlotte Observer

The Carolina Panthers are arriving at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC. Among those the highlights wide receiver Devin Funchess and running back Jonathan Stewart in his Oregon Ducks paint schemed Audi. Stewart referred to the car as the "Duck Mobile." Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer Jeff Siner The Charlotte Observer