Carolina Panthers defensive end Ryan Delaire (right) laughs with defensive tackle Vernon Butler as they walk to the team’s dorm on the campus of Wofford College in Spartanburg on Tuesday. Later in the day, Delaire was released after failing a physical.
Inside information and observations on the Carolina Panthers

Panthers waive 2 players on eve of first training camp practice

By Jourdan Rodrigue

July 25, 2017 5:25 PM

SPARTANBURG

About 24 hours before their first training camp practice at Wofford College, the Carolina Panthers announced they have waived wide receiver Charles Johnson and released defensive end Ryan Delaire.

Delaire, who arrived at Wofford with a smile on Tuesday morning, failed his physical, according to the Panthers. He had two stints on injured reserve with knee injuries last season.

Johnson was signed by Carolina to a one-year, $1.7 million deal this spring in free agency (with $325,000 guaranteed), and was waived after surgery on his right knee. If Johnson goes unclaimed on waivers, he will be placed on injured reserve. He did not participate in spring workouts.

Carolina also signed center Greg Van Roten. Van Roten was an undrafted free agent who was signed by Green Bay in 2012 out of Penn, spent time with the Seahawks and played the past two seasons with Toronto in the Canadian Football League. Van Roten signed with Jacksonville in February and was cut in May.

Carolina’s roster sits at 89 players. The league allotment is 90.

Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue

